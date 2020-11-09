Some health officials from around the NBA appear to have concerns about the league restarting in late December, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

One head athletic trainer for a Western Conference team told ESPN that, "It's going to be especially challenging to not only get ready to play Dec. 22 or whatever but to maintain that for a period of four or five months."

Another official involved in player health told ESPN that, "I would be more worried about the teams that haven't played in over eight months, honestly, as opposed to [other 22] teams."

The concerns come as last week NBPA voted to approve the league's proposal to begin the 2020-21 season on Dec. 22. The upcoming season will consist of 72 games.

As noted by ESPN, the league's 71-day offseason from the NBA Finals to the start of next season would mark the shortest offseason in the history of the NBA, NFL, NHL or MLB.

Some players around the league voiced concern about the quick turnaround, but it appeared that crucial financial ramifications were worked out to make a Dec. 22 date feasible.

The two sides are currently working to finalize health and safety protocols, and are still discussing escrow withholdings of players' salaries for the upcoming season.

Among additional questions, it is also unclear if the Raptors will be able to play in Toronto and travel freely to the United States, given Canada’s strict restrictions about crossing the border amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nashville is one reported city that has expressed interest in hosting the team as has Kansas City.

“We’re gonna make sure we’re ready,” Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas told Sports Illustrated. “Kansas City is an outstanding city, a major league city. And it’s one that I think could be a great host for the NBA, if it’s for a year, or if somebody is ever looking for generations.”

According to ESPN, league officials are confident that the reduced number of games and travel adjustments will aid teams.

In late October, the NBA also informed teams that they're allowed to open their facilities for offseason small group practices provided that participants undergo daily COVID-19 testing.

However, another health official told ESPN there are still concerns about the league's most recent finalists as well as. the teams that did not travel to the league's Orlando bubble.

"When you see the teams that were fortunate enough to go to Orlando, they got that stimulus as recently as 120 days ago," said the official. "For the two finalists, it is a pretty quick turnaround to allow for full recovery. But it's a far greater thing for someone to not have that stimulus since March."