SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

NBA Rumors: James Harden, Russell Westbrook Concerned About Rockets’ Future

Author:
Publish date:
james-harden-russell-westbrook-rockets-contenders

The Rockets have reached the playoffs in eight straight years in the James Harden era, but Houston isn’t exactly a pillar of stability as we approach 2020–21.

Former head coach Mike D’Antoni left the organization on Sept. 13 after a second-round playoff exit. A month later, general manager Daryl Morey stepped down from his role. And there could be additional moves in the coming months regarding Houston’s personnel.

Harden and fellow MVP Russell Westbrook have ”expressed concern about the direction of the franchise,” per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon

No trade of either star is imminent, but there appears to be significant pressure on the franchise in the first year of the Stephen Silas era. If the Rockets stumble out of the gate in 2020–21, personnel changes could be on the table sooner than later.

Stay up to date with the latest NBA news and rumors below:

• The Timberwolves are looking to acquire a second lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

• The Suns and Thunder have discussed a potential trade to move Chris Paul to Phoenix. (Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps, ESPN)

• The Warriors have discussed moving down from No. 2 in the draft with multiple teams. (Brian Windhorst, ESPN)

• The Clippers and Knicks have interest in acquiring Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

YOU MAY LIKE

Tiger Woods
Play
Golf

Even Without a Crowd, Don't Count Tiger Out at Masters

Tiger Woods has just one win since claiming his fifth Masters in 2019. But he insists he has a chance at Augusta again.

james-harden-russell-westbrook-rockets-contenders
NBA

NBA Rumors: Harden, Westbrook Concerned With Rockets' Future

Stay up to date with all the latest NBA news and rumors ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft on Nov. 18.

NFL

Patriots-Jets Preview

Patriots coach Bill Belichick scowls
Play
Extra Mustard

Belichick Calls Jets Resignation One of His Greatest Moments

Bill Belichick has absolutely no regrets about his infamous resignation from the Jets.

FA chairman Greg Clarke has resigned in disgrace
Play
Soccer

The Disgraceful End to a Disgraceful Tenure for the FA's Now-Ex-Chairman

What was supposed to be a talk about the pandemic's impact on the sport devolved into an unprompted array of stereotypes.

zverev-allegations-atp-silence-mailbag
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: ATP's Silence in Wake of Zverev Allegations Is Problematic

The ATP's lack of response to the allegations against Zverev speaks volumes, plus praise for Andrey Rublev and more.

College Football

College Football