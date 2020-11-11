NBA Rumors: Harden, Westbrook Concerned With Rockets' Future

The Rockets have reached the playoffs in eight straight years in the James Harden era, but Houston isn’t exactly a pillar of stability as we approach 2020–21.

Former head coach Mike D’Antoni left the organization on Sept. 13 after a second-round playoff exit. A month later, general manager Daryl Morey stepped down from his role. And there could be additional moves in the coming months regarding Houston’s personnel.

Harden and fellow MVP Russell Westbrook have ”expressed concern about the direction of the franchise,” per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon.

No trade of either star is imminent, but there appears to be significant pressure on the franchise in the first year of the Stephen Silas era. If the Rockets stumble out of the gate in 2020–21, personnel changes could be on the table sooner than later.

Stay up to date with the latest NBA news and rumors below:

• The Timberwolves are looking to acquire a second lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

• The Suns and Thunder have discussed a potential trade to move Chris Paul to Phoenix. (Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps, ESPN)

• The Warriors have discussed moving down from No. 2 in the draft with multiple teams. (Brian Windhorst, ESPN)

• The Clippers and Knicks have interest in acquiring Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)