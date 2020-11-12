NBA Rumors: Hornets Interested in Russell Westbrook Trade

The Rockets remain a perennial playoff team in the James Harden era, but Houston's leading man could have a third co-star in three years in 2020-21.

Houston point guard Russell Westbrook reportedly "wants out of Houston," following a tumultuous 2019-20, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. And there could be a legitimate market for the 2016-17 MVP. The Hornets have emerged as a suitor for Westbrook, joining the Knicks and Clippers as potential landing spots, per Charania. With the 2020 NBA Draft quickly approaching, Westbrook could find a new home sooner than later.

Stay up to date with all the latest NBA news and rumors below:

• The Knicks, Bulls and Pistons could each have interest in acquiring the No. 2 pick from the Warriors. (Jonathan Givony, ESPN)

• USC center Onyeka Okongwu is moving up draft boards, potentially into the top five. (Brian Windhorst, ESPN)

• The Raptors are likely to play in Tampa in 2020-21 if they can't play in Toronto due to the COVID-19 crisis. (Michael Grange, Sportsnet)

• The Celtics could pursue forward Christian Wood in free agency. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)