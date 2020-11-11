SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Spurs Legend Tim Duncan Stepping Away From Full-Time Assistant Coach Role

Author:
Publish date:

Spurs legend Tim Duncan is stepping away from his full-time coaching role, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein.

Duncan, 44, spent last year on head coach Gregg Popovich's staff as an assistant coach. According to The Times, Duncan is expected to return to his previous post-retirement role, which included frequent appearances at the team's practice facility to provide various Spurs with player development assistance.

Duncan made his head coaching debut this past March when Popovich missed a Spurs-Hornets game for personal reasons. San Antonio topped Charlotte, 104-103, in Duncan's lone outing as the Spurs' head coach.

“It’s night and day to be in the big boy chair,” Duncan said following the win. “Truth be told though, I wasn’t in the big boy chair. I had [other assistant coaches] making the calls and I was the one standing there screaming at people."

When asked that night if he wanted to be a head coach down the road, Duncan declined, saying, "Nope. Pop is going to be back and I will be happy to hand it right over to him.”

Duncan played 19 seasons for the Spurs before retiring in the summer of 2016. 

The Class of 2020 Hall of Famer is the only player in NBA history with 1,000 or more wins with one team. Duncan helped turn San Antonio into a perennial powerhouse, earned 15 All-Star nods and was named league MVP twice.

YOU MAY LIKE

France-Finland-Friendly
Play
Soccer

Finland Stuns France in Friendly

The 2018 World Cup champs missed a slew of chances, and two first-half goals delivered Les Bleus a shocking setback.

Tim Duncan
Play
NBA

Report: Tim Duncan Leaving Full-Time Assistant Coach Role

Spurs legend Tim Duncan is reportedly stepping away from his full-time coaching role with San Antonio.

The Mets and Yankees are reportedly among the strongest candidates to acquire Francisco Lindor.
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Mets, Yankees Among Candidates to Acquire Lindor

The Mets, Yankees, Phillies, Blue Jays and Cardinals are reportedly the "strongest candidates" to acquire Francisco Lindor from the Indians.

NFL

Patriots-Jets Preview

The Young Bucks celebrate with Kenny Omega after AEW Full Gear
Play
Wrestling

AEW Tag Titles Hold Special Meaning for the Young Bucks

The Young Bucks have won championships before, but never for a company they helped create.

SEC conference logo
Play
College Football

Inside the SEC's COVID-19 Predicament

Four SEC games have already been postponed this week, causing a scheduling crunch as we head down the home stretch.

College Football

College Football