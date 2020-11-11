Report: Tim Duncan Leaving Full-Time Assistant Coach Role

Spurs legend Tim Duncan is stepping away from his full-time coaching role, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein.

Duncan, 44, spent last year on head coach Gregg Popovich's staff as an assistant coach. According to The Times, Duncan is expected to return to his previous post-retirement role, which included frequent appearances at the team's practice facility to provide various Spurs with player development assistance.

Duncan made his head coaching debut this past March when Popovich missed a Spurs-Hornets game for personal reasons. San Antonio topped Charlotte, 104-103, in Duncan's lone outing as the Spurs' head coach.

“It’s night and day to be in the big boy chair,” Duncan said following the win. “Truth be told though, I wasn’t in the big boy chair. I had [other assistant coaches] making the calls and I was the one standing there screaming at people."

When asked that night if he wanted to be a head coach down the road, Duncan declined, saying, "Nope. Pop is going to be back and I will be happy to hand it right over to him.”

Duncan played 19 seasons for the Spurs before retiring in the summer of 2016.

The Class of 2020 Hall of Famer is the only player in NBA history with 1,000 or more wins with one team. Duncan helped turn San Antonio into a perennial powerhouse, earned 15 All-Star nods and was named league MVP twice.