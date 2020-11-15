Report: Cavs G Kevin Porter Jr Arrested on Weapons Charges

Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter. Jr. was arrested on Sunday morning in Mahoning County, Ohio, per multiple reports.

Porter Jr. reportedly faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, per Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. He was released on $4,000 bond around 10:30 a.m.

The Cavaliers are "aware of the situation regarding Porter," per Fedor. They have not released a statement at this time.

Porter was selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 30 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. The USC product averaged 10 points and 23.2 minutes per game as a rookie, shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers finished last in the Eastern Conference in 2019-20 at 19–46. They have the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Nov. 18.