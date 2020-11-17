NBA Rumors: Drummond Picks Up $28.7 Million Option With Cavs

Andre Drummond has decided to pick up his $28.7 million player option to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers next season in lieu of free agency, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein.

By picking up his option in Cleveland, Drummond will be in line to hit the free-agent market next offseason. This year, free agency is set to start on Friday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. EST.

Drummond, 27, spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Detroit Pistons before he was traded to Cleveland in February. The two-time All-Star played in eight games with the Cavaliers before the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Drummond said he has spent his quarantine reflecting and called the time away from the court a “blessing in disguise” to reset his body.

In 2019-20, Drummond averaged 17.7 points, 15.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 57 games played.

