Report: Blazers to Acquire Covington for Ariza, Picks

Report: Blazers to Acquire Robert Covington for Trevor Ariza, First-Round Picks

Author:
Publish date:
Houston Rockets forward Robert Covington (33) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter in game six of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

The Trail Blazers are finalizing a trade to acquire Rockets forward Robert Covington, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Houston will reportedly receive forward Trevor Ariza, a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 protected first-round pick in the deal, per Wojnarowski. The Rockets are now slated to hold the No. 16 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday. 

Covington, 29, was acquired by the Rockets in February in a trade with the Timberwolves. The Tennessee State product averaged 11.6 points and 2.2 blocks per game with Houston as he shot 50% from three in the postseason.

Ariza will play his 17th NBA season in 2020-21. He previously played in Houston from 2014-18, helping the Rockets reach the Western Conference Finals in 2018. 

The Rockets could continue to be a major player in the trade market in the coming days. Both Russell Westbrook and James Harden are eyeing a path out of Houston, with Harden's eyes reportedly set on a reunion with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn

The Blazers finished No. 8 in the Western Conference in 2019-20 before a first-round loss to the Lakers. Damian Lillard and Co. have reached the postseason in seven straight years. 

