NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards Discuss Deal in Russell Westbrook for John Wall
The Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards have discussed a deal centered on acquiring Russell Westbrook in exchange for John Wall, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.
There have been no details reported on this. However, according to Charania, the Rockets are seeking more assets.
Westbrook has requested a trade from the Rockets. The nine-time All-Star has reportedly expressed interest to join another team. Whichever team picks up Westbrook must be willing to absorb the remaining on Westbrook's contract, worth about $131 million over the next three seasons.
The New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Clippers have been reported as potential landing spots for Westbrook, according to Charania.
Westbrook, 32, spent the 2019–20 season with the Rockets after being traded from the Thunder in the offseason. Houston gave up Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025 to acquire Westbrook last July.
A two-time NBA scoring champion, Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 rebounds in the 2019-20 season.
Wall, a former No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, has not played in an NBA game since December 2018. He initially had surgery for bone spurs in his left heel, but amid his rehab, he tore his left Achilles tendon and needed another operation in 2019.
Washington was 24-40 when the NBA halted play amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Keep up with the latest news and rumors around the NBA:
- Andre Drummond has decided to pick up his $28.7 million player option to remain with the Cavaliers next season in lieu of pursuing free agency, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein.
- Rapper Meek Mill, who has a longstanding relationship with James Harden, has been trying to convince him to go to the Philadelphia 76ers. (Kelly Iko and David Aldridge, The Athletic)
- The Timberwolves have not made a decision on who they are selecting with the No. 1 draft pick on Wednesday, if they keep it, but have honed in on LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards. (Sam Vecenie, The Athletic)
- The Hornets and Knicks are the only teams with verified trade interest in Russell Westbrook, including various caveats. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)
- Free agent Rajon Rondo is expected to receive a two-year, $15 million offer from the Atlanta Hawks but remains focused on potentially joining the Clippers. (Frank Isola)
- Draft prospect LaMelo Ball said he has talked to the New York Knicks on Zoom.
- Trail Blazers forward Rodney Hood is declining his $6 million player option and will become a free agent. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Jabari Parker will exercise his $6.5 million option with the Kings for the 2020-21 season. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- The Lakers are interested in retaining free agents Dwight Howard and Markieff Morris and are eyeing guard Wesley Matthews. (Broderick Turner, Los Angeles Times)
- The Pelicans are trading Jrue Holiday to the Bucks for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and three first-round picks. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- The Bucks and Kings reached an agreement in principle on a sign-and-trade that will bring Bogdan Bogdanović and Justin James to Milwaukee and send Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova to Sacramento. (Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez, ESPN)
- James Harden rejected an extension with the Rockers and is focused on a trade to the Nets. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- The Rockets are finalizing a trade to send Robert Covington to the Trail Blazers for Trevor Ariza, a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 protected first-round pick. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- The Suns are finalizing a deal to acquire Thunder guard Chris Paul for Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-rounder. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)