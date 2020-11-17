NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards Discuss Deal in Russell Westbrook for John Wall

The Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards have discussed a deal centered on acquiring Russell Westbrook in exchange for John Wall, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

There have been no details reported on this. However, according to Charania, the Rockets are seeking more assets.

Westbrook has requested a trade from the Rockets. The nine-time All-Star has reportedly expressed interest to join another team. Whichever team picks up Westbrook must be willing to absorb the remaining on Westbrook's contract, worth about $131 million over the next three seasons.

The New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Clippers have been reported as potential landing spots for Westbrook, according to Charania.

Westbrook, 32, spent the 2019–20 season with the Rockets after being traded from the Thunder in the offseason. Houston gave up Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025 to acquire Westbrook last July.

A two-time NBA scoring champion, Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 rebounds in the 2019-20 season.

Wall, a former No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, has not played in an NBA game since December 2018. He initially had surgery for bone spurs in his left heel, but amid his rehab, he tore his left Achilles tendon and needed another operation in 2019.

Washington was 24-40 when the NBA halted play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

