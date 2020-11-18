NBA Draft Rumors: Celtics, Warriors Discussed Deal for No. 2 Pick

The Celtics and Warriors took part in exploratory talks that would have sent Boston guard Marcus Smart to Golden State in exchange for the No. 2 pick in Wednesday's draft, according to the Action Network's Matt Moore.

According to the Action Network, the discussions are not expected to continue as the event nears this evening. However, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported Wednesday morning that the Celtics were searching for possible trade pathways to acquire a top three pick in Wednesday's draft.

The Celtics were reportedly interested in selecting Memphis center James Wiseman second overall. Golden State is believed to also have interest in the Tigers center.

Smart, 26, has played with the Celtics for six seasons, having been selected No. 6 overall in the 2014 NBA draft. He has made the NBA's All-Defensive first team in each of the past two seasons.

Here's how the top 10 looks heading into the evening:

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Charlotte Hornets

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA draft:

The Mavericks and Thunder are discussing a trade that would send free-agent Danilo Gallinari to Dallas in a sign-and-trade in exchange for the No. 18 pick. (Matt Babcock, Babcock Hoops)

The previously reported trade between the Kings and Bucks that would have sent free-agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee is in peril after Bogdanovic never previously agreed to a deal with the Bucks. (Sam Amick, The Athletic)

The Sixers are showing interest in Stanford guard Tyrell Terry in Wednesday's draft. (Keith Pompey, Philadelphia Inquirer)

The Magic have traded the No. 45 pick in Wednesday's draft to Milwaukee. Orlando will receive two future second-round picks in the deal. (Josh Robbins, The Athletic)

The Hornets could trade up to No. 1 in Wednesday's draft in order to select center James Wiseman. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

The Knicks are looking to trade the No. 8 and No. 23 picks to Cleveland for pick No. 5 in Wednesday's draft. (Kelsey Russo, The Athletic)

The Timberwolves are attempting to trade the No. 1 pick. (Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated)

The Knicks are making a "serious attempt" to move up from No. 8 in the lottery. (Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated)

The Cavaliers are receiving offers for the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft. (Chris Fedor, Cleveland.com)

The Hawks do not plan on trading the No. 6 pick on Wednesday night. (Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report)

Cole Anthony could fall out of the first round of the draft on Wednesday night. (Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated)

USC center Onyeka Okongwu has a foot injury that will cause him to miss training camp. The injury could impact where the likely lottery pick is selected in Wednesday’s draft. (Rick Bonnell, Charlotte Observer)

