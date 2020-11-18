Which School Has the Most First-Round NBA Draft Picks?

Which School Has the Most First-Round Picks of All Time in the NBA Draft?

Around 1,500 players have been selected in the first round of the NBA draft since its inception in 1947.

Nearly 90% of those players have come from Division I schools, and it's no surprise that basketball powerhouses like Kentucky, Duke, UNC, Kansas and Michigan are among the schools with the most first-round picks of all time.

Last year, the Pelicans selected Duke forward Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick after his explosive freshman season. He became the fourth Blue Devil to be drafted first overall, joining Art Heyman (1963, Knicks), Elton Brand (1999, Bulls) and Kyrie Irving (2011, Cavaliers) on the elite list.

Williamson had been the projected top pick for months leading up to the draft. Unfortunately, he missed significant time during his rookie season in New Orleans due to injury, but he still averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 24 games.

Kentucky has the most first-round draft picks in history with 52, while UNC follows closely behind with 51. Duke (48), UCLA (39) and Kansas (32) round out the top five.

Check out the top 20 schools with the most first-round NBA draft picks in history:

1. Kentucky: 52

2. UNC: 51

3. Duke: 48

4. UCLA: 39

5. Kansas: 32

6. Michigan: 27

7. Indiana: 26

8. Louisville: 24

8. Syracuse: 24

10. Ohio State: 23

11. Arizona: 22

12. Michigan State: 21

13. Notre Dame: 20

13. Connecticut: 20

14. Maryland: 19

14. Georgia Tech: 19

16. Texas: 18

17. N.C. State: 16

17. Minnesota: 16

17. St. John's (N.Y.): 16

The 2020 NBA draft will take place on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. ET. You can see the full draft order for all 60 picks here.