Timberwolves Select Anthony Edwards With No. 1 Pick in 2020 NBA Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves have selected Georgia guard Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Edwards was projected as a possible No. 1 pick for months. He averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in his lone season with the Bulldogs, shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.4% from three. During a four-game stretch against SEC opponents, he scored 36 points against South Carolina, 32 against Florida, 29 against Texas A&M and 26 against Arkansas.

The 6'5" guard declared for the draft on March 20 after Georgia finished 16–16 in 2019-20. Edwards joined the program as the No. 2 player in the class of 2019, per the 247Sports Composite. He becomes the first Bulldog to be selected in the top five in the NBA Draft since Dominique Wilkins in 1982.

In his latest mock draftSports Illustrated draft expert Jeremy Woo broke down what Edwards can bring to an NBA team. 

"[Edwards has] an elite physical profile, an improving jump shot, underrated playmaking skills and the potential to be a good defender as he matures. He has a lot to learn, and his overall efficiency and level of engagement must improve. But factoring in his team context and development trajectory, Edwards has really just started to tap into his ability."

The Timberwolves finished last season at 19–45 and 14th in the Western Conference. The team did not travel to the NBA bubble in Orlando to finish the season.

