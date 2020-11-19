It was a bad NBA Draft night. Not due to a lack of star power or blockbuster trades, but because of the Klay Thompson injury news that came out before the first pick was made.

Seeing Klay hurt again is a bummer for every basketball fan and obviously for him. And while we all hope for the best possible outcome, I think everyone felt the same way because Klay is a true hooper and a Warrior.

The last time we saw him on an NBA court, when he tore his ACL and thought he could re-enter the game, and did manage to take his free throws, shows what he’s about.

The NBA is simply a better league with the Splash Brothers in action and it sucks it doesn't look like they'll be back together again on the court as we expected at the start of the season.

There’s no doubt Klay is going to do everything he can to be out there as soon as possible. Until then, the man I call the 3 and D God, whose ability to both light it up and lockdown on the perimeter is special, will be missed.

Klay’s skill-set would make every team that has ever existed better. And his penchant for becoming an absolute inferno with the jumper is like no other, which is why he holds the NBA record for most points scored in a quarter, putting up 37.

Of course, we all want to see that again, get well soon Klay.