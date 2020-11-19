NBA Rumors: Knicks Waive or Decline Options on Six Players

The New York Knicks are reworking their roster ahead of free agency.

They declined the team options of forward Bobby Portis and guard Theo Pinson. They are also waiving forward Taj Gibson, guard Elfred Payton, forward Kenny Wooten and guard Wayne Ellington.

ESPN's Bobby Marks notes that the franchise now has $40 million in available cap space this offseason.

After a 21–45 season in 2019–20, New York is now under the leadership of team president Leon Rose and head coach Tom Thibodeau. Together they will look at fully developing its young core.

More on the NBA Draft

The franchise selected last year's Wooden Award winner Obi Toppin with the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NBA draft and SEC Player of the Year Immanuel Quickley with the No. 25 pick.

New York is building around center Mitchell Robinson, guard Frank Ntilikina and forwards Kevin Knox and RJ Barrett—all of whom are 22 years old or younger.

