NBA Rumors: Rockets Unlikely to Trade Harden Without Westbrook Spot

NBA Rumors: Rockets Unlikely to Trade James Harden Without Russell Westbrook Landing Spot
The Rockets are continuing to evaluate their trade options with James Harden, whose potential new destination remains one of the biggest mysteries of the NBA offseason.
According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, teams have begun probing the Rockets about Harden, but Houston has "been reluctant to fully engage."
The Rockets reportedly plan to engage on Russell Westbrook but interest in the guard has been lukewarm so far. Houston is looking to dump Westbrook's contract, which has three years and $132 million remaining on the deal. Mannix reports that the Knicks have not inquired about Westbrook, and Charlotte, a potential landing spot, just drafted LaMelo Ball.
"It's unlikely Houston deals Harden without having a landing spot for Westbrook, which could prove exceedingly difficult," reports Mannix.
Earlier this week, the Nets and 76ers were rumored to be interested in Harden. The Sixers' interest in the All-Star guard has reportedly "grown in recent weeks," and rapper Meek Mill and billionaire Michael Rubin are among those attempting to pitch Harden on a new home in Philadelphia.
The NBA offseason will undoubtedly be filled with plenty of activity on Friday now that the NBA draft has finished. Teams can start negotiating with free agents at 6 p.m. ET on Friday night. As the rumor mill heats up, check out Mannix's free agency preview to answer the biggest questions around the league.
- The Knicks cleared more than $30 million in cap space this week, and there is interest in Gordon Hayward, with head coach Tom Thibodeau among Hayward's strongest internal advocates. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
- The Kings are keen on working with a team on a trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
- There will be a strong market for Bogdan Bogdanovic, which will include Atlanta, one of a handful of teams with significant cap space. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
- Fred VanVleet is looking for a deal in the $20 million per year neighborhood. Detroit's interest in VanVleet is mild. The Knicks could give a long look, as VanVleet fills a badly needed position and is a proven winner. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
- The Raptors are committed to bringing back VanVleet, with Toronto hoping to keep its core together until the next summer, when (again) they hope to be players for a big-ticket free agent. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
- The Clippers remain determined to add another guard. Rajon Rondo is on L.A.'s radar, though Rondo could command a larger salary than the capped out Clippers can afford. L.A. has also explored a deal for Charlotte's Terry Rozier. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
- There is not a market for Dwight Howard beyond the Lakers right now, at least not above the veteran's minimum. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
- The Wizards are expected to move aggressively to re-sign Davis Bertans. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
- Dallas is among the teams interested in Danilo Gallinari. The Hawks could make a run at the versatile, 32-year old forward as well. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
- The Lakers would love to land Tristan Thompson, LeBron James's former teammate in Cleveland who would shore up the front line. The Raptors, who could lose both Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, are expected to pursue the Toronto-born big man. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)