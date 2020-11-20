NBA Rumors: Rockets Unlikely to Trade Harden Without Westbrook Spot

The Rockets are continuing to evaluate their trade options with James Harden, whose potential new destination remains one of the biggest mysteries of the NBA offseason.

According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, teams have begun probing the Rockets about Harden, but Houston has "been reluctant to fully engage."

The Rockets reportedly plan to engage on Russell Westbrook but interest in the guard has been lukewarm so far. Houston is looking to dump Westbrook's contract, which has three years and $132 million remaining on the deal. Mannix reports that the Knicks have not inquired about Westbrook, and Charlotte, a potential landing spot, just drafted LaMelo Ball.

"It's unlikely Houston deals Harden without having a landing spot for Westbrook, which could prove exceedingly difficult," reports Mannix.

Earlier this week, the Nets and 76ers were rumored to be interested in Harden. The Sixers' interest in the All-Star guard has reportedly "grown in recent weeks," and rapper Meek Mill and billionaire Michael Rubin are among those attempting to pitch Harden on a new home in Philadelphia.

The NBA offseason will undoubtedly be filled with plenty of activity on Friday now that the NBA draft has finished. Teams can start negotiating with free agents at 6 p.m. ET on Friday night. As the rumor mill heats up, check out Mannix's free agency preview to answer the biggest questions around the league.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the NBA: