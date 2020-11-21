NBA Free Agency: Wesley Matthews Going to LA, Jazz Sign Clarkson

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

NBA Free Agency: Wesley Matthews Signs One-Year Deal with LA Lakers

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Los Angeles Lakers have added to their wing depth, signing a one-year, $3.6M deal with former Milwaukee Bucks veteran Wesley Matthews, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Given the open hole in the starting lineup after the Danny Green trade to the Thunder, Matthews has a strong possibility to start, a source told The Athletic's David Aldridge.

Matthews' deal is more than the veteran's minimum, and it could hard cap the team, according to multiple sources

The 6-foot-4 wing played for the Bucks on a veteran’s minimum contract last season, starting 67 games and averaging 7.2 points on 36.4% shooting from three-point range. He opted to decline a $2.7 million player option to return to the Bucks earlier this week.

Here are the latest news and free agency signings from around the NBA:

  • Jordan Clarkson reportedly agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal with Utah, where he played most of last season after being acquired from Cleveland in December. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
  • Former Pelicans forward Derrick Favors also reportedly agreed to a contract with the Jazz, reportedly worth $30 million over three years. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
  • The Clippers re-signed free agent forward Patrick Patterson on a one-year deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
  • Free agent center Mason Plumlee and the Detroit Pistons agreed to a three-year, $25M deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN
  • Free agent center Jahlil Okafor also reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Pistons. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
  • The Miami Heat didn't waste any time during the first day of NBA free agency, re-signing both free agent guard Goran Dragic and free agent center Meyers Leonard. Dragic's two-year deal is reportedly $37.4 million, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, while Leonard's two-year deal is nearly $20 million, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Kris Bryant
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Nationals Interested in Cubs' Kris Bryant

The Nationals are interested in trading for Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

de'aaron fox
Play
NBA

Report: Kings Ink De'Aaron Fox to Five-Year, $163 Million Extension

Fox averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game last season to go along with 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals.

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic shoots against Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe and guard Wesley Matthews during the first half of game two of the second round
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Wesley Matthews Going to LA, Jazz Sign Clarkson

After the Danny Green trade to the Thunder, Matthews has a strong chance to start for the Lakers.

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) celebrates after making a three point basket against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals
Play
NBA

Grading Goran Dragic's Two-Year Deal to Stay in Miami

Goran Dragic reportedly signed a two-year contract worth $37.4 million, with the second year a team option for Miami.

james-harden-russell-westbrook-nba-rumors
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Rockets Unlikely to Trade Harden Without Westbrook Spot

The Rockets are continuing to evaluate their trade options with James Harden.

2020-NBA-TOP50-FA-1
Play
NBA

2020 NBA Free Agency Rankings: Top 50 Players

From Anthony Davis to Langston Galloway, The Crossover ranked the best available free agents.

Gordon Hayward
Play
NBA

Report: Gordon Hayward Wants to Sign with the Pacers

A day after Gordon Hayward opted out of $34M deal with the Celtics, he reportedly wants to go home to Indianapolis and sign with the Pacers.

Draghic
Play
NBA

Goran Dragic Re-Signs With Heat on Two-Year Deal

The guard announced on Twitter that he would be re-signing with the Heat.