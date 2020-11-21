NBA Free Agency: Wesley Matthews Going to LA, Jazz Sign Clarkson

NBA Free Agency: Wesley Matthews Signs One-Year Deal with LA Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have added to their wing depth, signing a one-year, $3.6M deal with former Milwaukee Bucks veteran Wesley Matthews, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Given the open hole in the starting lineup after the Danny Green trade to the Thunder, Matthews has a strong possibility to start, a source told The Athletic's David Aldridge.
Matthews' deal is more than the veteran's minimum, and it could hard cap the team, according to multiple sources.
The 6-foot-4 wing played for the Bucks on a veteran’s minimum contract last season, starting 67 games and averaging 7.2 points on 36.4% shooting from three-point range. He opted to decline a $2.7 million player option to return to the Bucks earlier this week.
Here are the latest news and free agency signings from around the NBA:
- Jordan Clarkson reportedly agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal with Utah, where he played most of last season after being acquired from Cleveland in December. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Former Pelicans forward Derrick Favors also reportedly agreed to a contract with the Jazz, reportedly worth $30 million over three years. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- The Clippers re-signed free agent forward Patrick Patterson on a one-year deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Free agent center Mason Plumlee and the Detroit Pistons agreed to a three-year, $25M deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Free agent center Jahlil Okafor also reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Pistons. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- The Miami Heat didn't waste any time during the first day of NBA free agency, re-signing both free agent guard Goran Dragic and free agent center Meyers Leonard. Dragic's two-year deal is reportedly $37.4 million, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, while Leonard's two-year deal is nearly $20 million, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.