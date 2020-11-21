NBA Free Agency: Wesley Matthews Going to LA, Jazz Sign Clarkson

The Los Angeles Lakers have added to their wing depth, signing a one-year, $3.6M deal with former Milwaukee Bucks veteran Wesley Matthews, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Given the open hole in the starting lineup after the Danny Green trade to the Thunder, Matthews has a strong possibility to start, a source told The Athletic's David Aldridge.

Matthews' deal is more than the veteran's minimum, and it could hard cap the team, according to multiple sources.

The 6-foot-4 wing played for the Bucks on a veteran’s minimum contract last season, starting 67 games and averaging 7.2 points on 36.4% shooting from three-point range. He opted to decline a $2.7 million player option to return to the Bucks earlier this week.

