Report: Hayward Signs Four-Year, $120M Deal With Hornets

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Gordon Hayward Signs Four-Year, $120M Deal with Hornets

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Gordon Hayward has finally found a new home.

The former Celtics forward is signing a four-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. 

At last, the Hornets get a player they've been targeting for years. Hayward signed an offer sheet with the team in 2014 as a restricted free agent; however, Utah matched the deal and kept Hayward.

Hayward's deal is fully guaranteed for all four seasons, according to The Athletic's David Aldridge.

The Celtics have lost two max contract players to free agency in the past two years—Kyrie Irving and now Hayward.

Coming into he free agency period, the Hornets roughly had $20 million in cap space. They were one of just four franchises below the $109 million cap.

The Charlotte Observer's Hornets beat writer Rick Bonnell reported, "the Hornets will waive guard-forward Nic Batum and use the NBA’s stretch provision to spread cap implications of Batum’s remaining $27 million over three seasons." 

Yahoo Sports's Keith Smith reported the Hornets would have to "work a [sign-and-trade] with Boston, trade away $7.5M in salary elsewhere and waive and stretch Nic Batum at about $9M a year for the next three years," in order to add Hayward.

Hayward had turned down a $34 million option to stay with Boston, and reportedly wanted to sign with the Pacers. The Athletic's Shams Charania said Hayward's desire to go back home and play in Indianapolis has only grown over the last couple weeks.

According to the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn, Hayward had already moved his family back to Indiana and even enrolled his daughters in school there.

Hayward, who joined Boston in the summer of 2017 on a four-year max contract, averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 52 games for the Celtics last season while shooting 50% from the field and 38% from three-point range.

YOU MAY LIKE

Gordon Hayward
Play
NBA

Report: Hayward Signs Four-Year, $120M Deal With Hornets

The Celtics have lost two max contract players to free agency in the past two years—Kyrie Irving and now Hayward.

Kyle Trask
Play
College Football

Florida QB Kyle Trask Sets SEC Record for TD Passes

Trask became the first player in Southeastern Conference history to throw 30-plus touchdowns passes through the first seven games of the season.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet dribbles up the court
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Raptors, VanVleet Agree to Four-Year Deal

Fred VanVleet has agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors.

Sep 7, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics during the first half of game five of the second round in the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
NBA

Grading Fred VanVleet's New Deal With the Raptors

The Raptors signed Fred VanVleet to a new contract that will keep him in Toronto long term. Let's grade the deal.

Temple
Play
College Football

Report: Temple-East Carolina Delayed After Player Tests Positive

A Temple player tested positive Saturday morning, delaying the start to the Owls' game against East Carolina.

steven adams trade
NBA

Grading the Pelicans-Thunder Trade for Steven Adams

The Pelicans acquired center Steven Adams in a trade with the Thunder. Let's grade the deal for both teams.

dwight-howard-deleted-tweet
Play
Extra Mustard

Dwight Howard Had an Awkward Start to Free Agency

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: Dwight Howard's deleted tweet, a bogus call gives Purdue a loss against Minnesota and more.

Messi-Koeman-Barcelona
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona

La Liga is back in action this weekend with two title contenders (and two of the oldest clubs in Spain) facing off.