Bogdan Bogdanovic Signs 4-Year Offer Sheet With Hawks

NBA Free Agency: Bogdan Bogdanovic Signs Four-Year Offer Sheet With Hawks
Restricted free-agent Bogdan Bogdanovic has signed a four-year offer sheet worth $72 million with the Atlanta Hawks, according to The New York Times's Marc Stein.
According to The Times, the deal includes a player-option in its fourth year and includes a 15% trade kicker.
The Kings will have 48 hours to match Atlanta's deal.
Bogdanovic, the No. 27 pick in the 2014 NBA draft, has spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Kings. He has averaged double-digit points in each of three seasons, including a career-high 15.1 points per game this past season.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Kings had previously reached an agreement in principle on a sign-and-trade deal that would have sent Bogdanovic and Justin James to Milwaukee in return for Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson.
However, he decided to move into the marketplace to find an offer sheet or seek out other sign-and-trade scenarios.
The NBA reportedly is investigating if the failed deal occurred before league rules allow.
Here are the latest news and free agency signings from around the NBA:
- Free-agent Kent Bazemore has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- Free-agent Torrey Craig has reached agreement on a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Free-agent guard Bryn Forbes has agreed to a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Free-agent Harry Giles has agreed to a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- The Celtics will reportedly sign Jeff Teague to a one-year deal. (Adam Himmelsbach, Boston Globe)
- Center Nerlens Noel agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with the Knicks. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Guard Brad Wanamaker agreed to a a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Golden State Warriors. He's reportedly expected to see significant time as Steph Curry's backup. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Lakers agreed on a three-year, $40 million deal. The deal features a $15 million average salary over the first two seasons, while the third year is reportedly a partial guarantee. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- Tristan Thompson is headed to the Celtics on a two-year, $19 million deal. (Joe Vardon, The Athletic)
- Carmelo Anthony is finalizing a deal to re-sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- Elfrid Payton and Knicks agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Former Celtics forward Gordon Hayward signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets. He signed an offer sheet with the Hornets in 2014 as a restricted free agent; however, Utah matched the deal and kept Hayward. Hayward's deal is fully guaranteed for all four seasons. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN; David Aldridge, The Athletic)
- Guard Rajon Rondo and the Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Despite reportedly having interest from more than half of the league, Paul Millsap agreed to a one-year, $10 million-plus deal to return to the Denver Nuggets. Millsap began his Nuggets career on a free-agent deal in 2017. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- Forward Gary Clark agreed to a two-year, $4.1 million deal to stay with the Magic. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Jeff Green has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- Avery Bradley agreed to a two-year, $11.6 million deal with the Miami Heat. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- John Konchar, a former undrafted two-way player, and the Memphis Grizzlies agreed to a four-year, $9 million deal. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- Jae Crowder will reportedly sign a three-year, $30 million deal with the Phoenix Suns. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- The Mavs and Trey Burke reportedly agreed to a three-year deal in the $10 million range. (Tim MacMahon, ESPN; Marc Stein, New York Times)
- Former Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari and the Atlanta Hawks are finalizing a three-year, $61.5 million contract. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN).
- Restricted free agent De'Anthony Melton has agreed to a four-year, $35 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- Free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, with a player option for his second season (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- Free agent guard Raul Neto has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards for the league minimum salary of $1.8 million (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- Free agent guard D.J. Augustin has agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with Milwaukee (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- Power forward Anthony Gill will be joining the Washington Wizards after agreeing to a two-year deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets are finalizing a three-year, $42 million contract. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Restricted free agent Malik Beasley will be returning to the Minnesota Timberwolves after agreeing to a four-year, $60 million deal. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- Rodney Hood is heading back to the Portland Trail Blazers on a two-year, $21 million deal (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN) However, the second year is non-guaranteed.
- Over an hour after tweeting that he was staying with the Lakers, Dwight Howard has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. His contract is for the veteran minimum exception of $2.6 million, but Philadelphia's cap hit is $1.6 million. (Shams Charania, The Athletic; Bobby Marks, ESPN)
- Jordan Clarkson reportedly agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal with Utah, where he played most of last season after being acquired from Cleveland in December. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Former Pelicans forward Derrick Favors also reportedly agreed to a contract with the Jazz, reportedly worth $30 million over three years. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- The Clippers re-signed free agent forward Patrick Patterson on a one-year deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Free-agent center Mason Plumlee and the Detroit Pistons agreed to a three-year, $25 million deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Free-agent center Jahlil Okafor also reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Pistons. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN) The deal is reportedly worth $4 million. (Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)
- The Los Angeles Lakers added to their wing depth, signing a one-year, $3.6 million deal with former Milwaukee Bucks veteran Wesley Matthews. Given the open hole in the starting lineup after the Danny Green trade to the Thunder, Matthews reportedly has a strong possibility to start. (Shams Charania, The Athletic) (David Aldridge, The Athletic)
- The Miami Heat didn't waste any time during the first day of NBA free agency, re-signing both free-agent guard Goran Dragic and free-agent center Meyers Leonard. Dragic's two-year deal is reportedly for $37.4 million, while Leonard's two-year deal is worth nearly $20 million. (Shams Charania, The Athletic; Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- The Lakers are planning to sign forward Montrezl Harrell to a two-year, $19 million deal. The second year is a player option. (Brian Windhorst, ESPN)
- The Wizards are re-signing forward Davis Bertans on a five-year, $80 million contract. The deal includes an early termination option after the fourth year. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Guard Alec Burks is signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the Knicks. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Joe Harris has agreed to re-sign with the Nets on a four-year, $75 million deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Forward Jerami Grant is signing a three-year, $60 million contract with the Pistons. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- The Bulls are signing Garrett Temple to a one-year, $5 million deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Derrick Jones has signed a two-year, $19 million with the Trail Blazers. (Shams Charania, The Athletic).
- Marcus Morris is re-signing with the Clippers on a four-year, $64 million deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- The Spurs are signing Jakob Poeltl to a three-year, $27 million contract. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- Justin Holiday is re-signing with the Pacers on a three-year deal worth over $18 million. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)
- The Bucks are re-signing guard Pat Connaughton to a two-year, $8.3 million contract. The second year is a player option. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- The Nuggets are signing forward JaMychal Green to a two-year, $15 million contract, with a player option for the second season. (Shams Charania, The Athletic).
- Fred VanVleet has agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- The Suns have agreed to a three-year, $11.5 million contract with restricted free agent guard Jevon Carter. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- The Clippers have agreed to a deal with forward Serge Ibaka. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)