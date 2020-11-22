Bogdan Bogdanovic Signs 4-Year Offer Sheet With Hawks

Restricted free-agent Bogdan Bogdanovic has signed a four-year offer sheet worth $72 million with the Atlanta Hawks, according to The New York Times's Marc Stein.

According to The Times, the deal includes a player-option in its fourth year and includes a 15% trade kicker.

The Kings will have 48 hours to match Atlanta's deal.

Bogdanovic, the No. 27 pick in the 2014 NBA draft, has spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Kings. He has averaged double-digit points in each of three seasons, including a career-high 15.1 points per game this past season.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Kings had previously reached an agreement in principle on a sign-and-trade deal that would have sent Bogdanovic and Justin James to Milwaukee in return for Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson.

However, he decided to move into the marketplace to find an offer sheet or seek out other sign-and-trade scenarios.

The NBA reportedly is investigating if the failed deal occurred before league rules allow.

