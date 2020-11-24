Report: Ingram, Pelicans Agree to $158 Million Extension

The Pelicans signed forward Brandon Ingram to a five-year, $158 million extension on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ingram is now signed with the Pelicans through 2024-25. He can earn up to $195 million in the deal, per Wojnarowski.

The Duke product thrived with New Orleans in 2019-20 after being traded from the Lakers. Ingram averaged 23.8 points per game in his first season with the Pelicans and earned his first career All-Star appearance.

Ingram is the latest young player to sign a major extension ahead of 2020-21. Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell agreed to a $195 million extension on Monday, and Bam Adebayo signed his own max extension on Tuesday.

New Orleans finished 13th in the Western Conference in 2019-20 at 30–42. Rookie Zion Williamson averaged 22.5 points per game in 24 contests.