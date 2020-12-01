KD Says He Never Talked to Harden About Playing With Nets

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Says He Never Talked to James Harden About Playing With Nets

Nets All-Star Kevin Durant denied reports that he spoke with James Harden about playing in Brooklyn this upcoming season.

While talking to the media on Tuesday, Durant said the rumors were made up and that it is up to the front office to make moves. The two-time MVP did acknowledge his friendship with Harden and said he "heard the noise" about a potential trade.

"Anybody can make up a story that gets traction," Durant said. "I was focused on rehab."

In mid-November, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and SI's Chris Mannix reported Harden was intrigued by the possibility of reuniting with Durant in Brooklyn. At the time, no "substantive discussions" had been held between the Nets and Rockets about a trade. Houston was evaluating its options moving forward.

According to Wojnarowski, Harden was considering his future with Houston while Rockets teammate Russell Westbrook wanted out of the team.

Harden is owed $131.5 million over the next three seasons. Westbrook is set to earn $132.6 million over the same time with a player option in 2022.

Individual NBA workouts began on Dec. 1. The 2020-21 season is set to start on Dec. 22.

