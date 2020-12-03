NBA Targets March 25 for Trade Deadline; March 5 for All-Star Break

The NBA is targeting March 25 for the 2020-21 trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The trade deadline move is one of many altered elements of the NBA's 72-game schedule for the 2020-21 season. The league's All-Star break has reportedly been moved from February to March 5-10, and there will not be an All-Star Game played in 2021.

The 2020-21 NBA season will feature a 72-game schedule, beginning on Dec. 22. There will be a play-in tournament for the final two seeds in each conference held before the playoffs. The play-in tournament is currently slated for May 18-21, with the playoffs set to begin May 22.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors will travel to Brooklyn to open the season on Dec. 22. The Lakers will face the Clippers to conclude the opening-night double-header.