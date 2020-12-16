Report: James Harden Treated as 'Boss' of Rockets

The Houston Rockets have been "complicit" in allowing star guard James Harden to make decisions during his time with the organization, spanning from personnel changes to extracurricular travel, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Houston reportedly considered it in the team's best interests to give Harden power to keep him happy, but the two sides are now at a "breaking point," per ESPN.

The culture in Houston has reportedly revolved around Harden since his arrival in 2012, which a former staff member described as being "whatever James wants."

The three-time scoring champion has reportedly had power over roster and coaching hires and pushed for the departures of former coach Kevin McHale and teammates Dwight Howard and Chris Paul, per MacMahon.

"We knew who the boss of the organization was," a former Rockets assistant coach said, per ESPN. "That's just part of what the deal was when you go to Houston. The players, coaches, GM, owner all know. I don't blame James. I blame the organization. It's not his fault. He did what they allowed him to do."

Harden's power reportedly extended to Houston's travel plans. If the team was visiting one of Harden's top cities, the group would reportedly usually stay overnight or for an extra day.

If the Rockets had two or three days between games, Harden would often get an off day and charter a private jet to party in Las Vegas or other cities, MacMahon reports. Harden also reportedly always received an excused absence from the first practice following an All-Star break.

Russell Westbrook, Harden's former teammate who was traded to Washington in mid November, reportedly voiced concerns about Houston's "casual culture" when he was with the franchise, stating how the team never started anything on time. According to ESPN, at one point, Westbrook went so far as to push former coach Mike D'Antoni to start a film study without Harden.

Westbrook was brought to Houston via a request from Harden, who reportedly said he would demand a trade if the Rockets could not get a deal done. Harden has pushed the organization to make moves to improve each offseason, saying he would want to be traded if the team could not contend, per MacMahon.

After holding out from the beginning of Houston's practices this season and attending a party for rapper Lil Baby, Harden made his first preseason appearance for the Rockets on Tuesday. Harden has informed the organization that he would be interested in being traded to the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers, among other contenders.

The Rockets reportedly hope that Harden will be "professional" as they take their time in exploring the trade market. Houston's preferred return reportedly includes a young cornerstone player and a group of first-round picks and/or "promising" players on rookie deals.