Report: Charges against Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr. Dropped

Charges from Kevin Porter Jr.'s arrest on Nov. 15 have been dropped, his lawyer Alex Spiro told ESPN. 

The Cavaliers guard faced charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, per Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, after flipping his Mercedes SUV on an interstate just south of Cleveland. A loaded .45-caliber handgun was found along with a small amount of marijuana. 

A grand jury in Mahoning County decided not to indict Porter on a felony gun charge, and the misdemeanor charges, which included marijuana possession and driving without a license, were also dismissed. 

Porter averaged 10 points in 50 games as a rookie last season, but he has reportedly not been at training camp due to personal reasons.

