Report: Lakers Sign Kyle Kuzma to Three-Year Extension

Report: Lakers Sign Kyle Kuzma to Three-Year, $40 Million Extension

The Lakers signed forward Kyle Kuzma to a three-year, $40 million extension on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kuzma's extension will keep him with L.A. through 2022-23. He will have a player option ahead of 2023-24, per Wojnarowski.

The Lakers drafted Kuzma with the No. 27 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Kuzma shined as a rookie, averaging 16.1 points per game as he shot 36.6 percent from three. But the Utah product has struggled with his jumper in spurts across each of the last two seasons. He shot a career-worst 43.6 percent from the field in 2019-20, posting a 31.6 percent mark from three. Kuzma averaged just 10 points per game in the 2020 playoffs, shooting 31.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles won its first championship since 2010 last season. LeBron James won Finals MVP as he averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. James, Kuzma and Co. will open the 2020-21 season on Dec. 22 in a matchup with the Clippers.

