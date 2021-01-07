Report: Lakers Looking to Visit Biden White House

The Lakers are looking to resume the post-championship tradition of visiting the White House at some point during the current NBA season and once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Biden's electoral victory over President Donald Trump was confirmed early Thursday morning, just hours after thousands of domestic terrorists swarmed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Biden is set to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Jan. 20.

According to Yahoo Sports, the logistics of the visit remain unclear. Los Angeles' schedule and White House COVID-19 protocols are both determining factors in a possible visit.

The NBA has only released the first half of its schedule, which runs up to March 4.

No NBA team visited the White House during the Trump administration.

By the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan began inviting champions to D.C. with relative consistency. But as Michael Cohen noted in a November 2020 Sports Illustrated story, Trump's "presence in the Oval Office has hyperpoliticized and complexified" the tradition.

Biden's victory in the election drew plenty of reaction from across the sports world, including from the Washington Nationals who invited the President-elect to throw out the first pitch on Opening Day 2021.