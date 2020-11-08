Shortly after President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation for the first time since winning the 2020 presidential election, the Washington Nationals have extended him an invite to throw out the first pitch on Opening Day 2021.

"We look forward to hosting President-elect Biden on Opening Day of the 2021 season,” the team’s statement read. “We’re excited to continue the long-standing tradition of sitting Presidents throwing out the first pitch at the home of the national pastime in our nation’s capital.”

Biden's victory on Saturday drew plenty of reaction from across the sports world. The nation, and rest of the world, waited four days since election night until a winner was officially declared by news outlets on Saturday morning.

Biden threw out the first pitch on Opening Day at Camden Yards in 2009, but has yet to do the honors for the Nationals. President Donald Trump declined the Nationals' invitation to throw out the first pitch in 2017. Former President Barack Obama threw out the first pitch for the Nationals just once during his eight years in office.

Biden is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The 77-year-old previously served as vice president under Obama from 2009–17. He was also Delaware's longest-serving senator from 1973-2009. California Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, will become the first woman vice president.