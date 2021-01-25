Report: NBA, Players' Union in Talks to Hold All-Star Game in March

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are reportedly discussing scenarios to hold a 2021 All-Star game, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, with a possible host city being Atlanta.

All-Star Weekend was originally scheduled for Feb. 12-14, 2021 in Indianapolis but the event was postponed last November due to COVID-19 concerns. Indy will instead host the midseason event Feb. 16-18, 2024.

Since the postponement, the NBA and players' union are engaged in ongoing talks to hold an All-Star game on March 7, and NBPA president Chris Paul is reportedly supportive of the idea, per ESPN.

The revised event would allow for the game to support local Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and COVID-19 relief.

There have been talks to use the Atlanta Hawks' facility, State Farm Arena or a gymnasium at an HBCU. Turner Sports, the network that has the television rights to the game, is also based in Atlanta.

The NBA's midseason break is scheduled for March 5-10.

The NBA has postponed 21 games so far this season due to COVID-19 protocols.