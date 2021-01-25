SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The Crossover: What Has Been the Key to Success for the Sixers So Far This Season?
The Crossover: What Has Been the Key to Success for the Sixers So Far This Season?

Report: NBA, Players' Union in Talks to Hold All-Star Game in Early March

Author:
Publish date:

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are reportedly discussing scenarios to hold a 2021 All-Star game, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, with a possible host city being Atlanta.

All-Star Weekend was originally scheduled for Feb. 12-14, 2021 in Indianapolis but the event was postponed last November due to COVID-19 concerns. Indy will instead host the midseason event Feb. 16-18, 2024.

Since the postponement, the NBA and players' union are engaged in ongoing talks to hold an All-Star game on March 7, and NBPA president Chris Paul is reportedly supportive of the idea, per ESPN.

The revised event would allow for the game to support local Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and COVID-19 relief.

There have been talks to use the Atlanta Hawks' facility, State Farm Arena or a gymnasium at an HBCU. Turner Sports, the network that has the television rights to the game, is also based in Atlanta.

The NBA's midseason break is scheduled for March 5-10.

The NBA has postponed 21 games so far this season due to COVID-19 protocols. 

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James during the 2020 NBA All-Star game
Play
NBA

Report: NBA, Players' Union in Talks to Hold All-Star Game in March

The NBA is reportedly in talks to hold the 2021 NBA All-Star Game in early March.

golf-ball
Golf

Southern Hills Replaces Trump National for PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship originally was to be played at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J.

eric-fisher-chiefs-injury
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Eric Fisher (Torn Achilles) to Miss Super Bowl

Fisher suffered the injury during the Chiefs' 38–24 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship.

UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis performs her floor routine in Saturday's meet against Arizona State
College

UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Goes Viral After Floor Routine

The floor routine featured songs from Kendrick Lamar, Eazy-E and Dr. Dre

Lampard-Chelsea-Future
Play
Soccer

No Room for Sentimentality at Chelsea as Abramovich Fires Lampard

Thomas Tuchel is expected to replace the Chelsea legend, who couldn't cut it as club manager.

mlb baseball logo
Play
MLB

Report: MLBPA Rejects MLB Proposal for Universal DH

Last season, MLB featured an expanded postseason field and a universal designated hitter in both leagues.

rob-manfred
Play
MLB

Here We Go Again: MLB Owners, Players at Odds Over When to Start Season

Players are wondering if MLB pushed the Cactus League to leak a letter asking to delay spring training.

tom-brady-buccaneers
Play
NFL

Tom Brady's Parents Were 'Sick as a Dog' Last Fall With COVID-19

Tom Brady's parents suffered from COVID-19 last fall, they revealed in an interview on Monday.