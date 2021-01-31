Report: Celtics Marcus Smart Suffers Grade 1 Calf Strain

An MRI on Sunday revealed that Celtics guard Marcus Smart suffered a Grade 1 left calf strain on Saturday night against the Lakers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Smart is expected to miss at least one-to-two weeks.

Smart, a two-time All-Defensive team guard, suffered the calf injury in the fourth quarter of Boston's eventual 96–95 loss to L.A. after making minimal contact with Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell.

Smart was immediately helped to the Celtics' locker room and put no weight on his left leg.

He had played 26 minutes against the Lakers, having recorded four points, seven assists and two steals.

Entering the game, Smart was averaging a career-best 13.6 points and six assists per game. Smart, the former No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, is playing a career-high 32.3 minutes per game for Boston.

The Celtics are 10–8 on the season and currently are fifth in the Eastern Conference. They next play the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.