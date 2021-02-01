Report: Aaron Gordon Out 4-6 Weeks With Ankle Sprain

SI.com
Report: Magic Forward Aaron Gordon Out 4-6 Weeks With Ankle Sprain

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (right) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first quarter at Amalie Arena.

Magic forward Aaron Gordon will miss four-to-six weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Gordon exited Orlando's loss to the Raptors on Sunday after injuring his left ankle in the third quarter. He was ruled out for the contest shortly thereafter.

It was an eventful night for the seven-year veteran before exiting with an ankle injury. Gordon received a technical foul in the second quarter after a collision with Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, seemingly reigniting a feud that began in the NBA bubble. Lowry finished with 12 points and 15 assists in the Raptors' win on Sunday. 

Gordon and the Magic fell to 8–13 in 2020–21 with Sunday's loss. Gordon's scoring has dipped in each of the last three seasons, and he currently sports the worst shooting percentage of his career. The Magic selected Gordon with the No. 4 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Orlando will face the Raptors again on Tuesday night. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. ET. 

