SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Referees Stop Lakers vs. Hawks After LeBron James Heckled by Spectator

Author:
Publish date:
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) walks to the bench during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

LeBron James didn't turn in his most impressive stat line of the season on Monday, but it wasn't exactly an uneventful night for James in Atlanta.

The Lakers star was heckled by a spectator in the fourth quarter on Monday at State Farm Arena. Referees briefly stopped the game as the two exchanged words before the spectator was ejected. The woman in question posted a series of Instagram stories postgame, saying she was kicked out for "talking s--- to LeBron James." She also accused James of cursing at her husband, who was sitting courtside. 

James had just nine points through three quarters on Monday, but he had no trouble closing Los Angeles' 107-99 win after the exchange with a spectator. James scored the Lakers' final nine points, finishing the night with 21 points on 5-12 from the field.

Los Angeles advanced to 16–6 in 2020–21 after Monday's win. James entered Monday night averaging 25.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jim Christian
Play
College Basketball

Boston College vs. FSU Postponed After COVID-19 Tests

Boston College recently went 11 days without basketball activities and have not played since January 16.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) walks to the bench during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
NBA

Referees Stop Lakers vs. Hawks After LeBron Heckled by Fan

LeBron scored the Lakers' final nine points in a 107-99 win in Atlanta after exchanging words with a heckler in the fourth quarter.

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway (36) in the dugout prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field in September 2019.
MLB

Mickey Callaway Accused of Lewd Behavior, Harassment

Callaway reportedly sent inappropriate photographs and unsolicited messages to various women in sports media, per The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang.

chad-wheeler-seahawks
Play
NFL

Chad Wheeler Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

Wheeler was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with first degree domestic violence assault among other charges.

James Wiseman after injuring his left wrist
Play
NBA

Warriors Rookie Wiseman Sprains Left Wrist vs. Pistons

Warriors rookie center James Wiseman suffered a sprained left wrist in Saturday's win over the Pistons and will be reevaluated in 7-10 days.

Carlton Davis, Matt Campbell and Aaron Rodgers
Play
NFL

MAQB: Super Bowl X-Factors on Both Defenses

Everyone loves to talk about Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, but two keys to the game could be on the other side of the ball.

Kabak-Liverpool-Transfer
Play
Soccer

Deadline Day: Liverpool Reinforces Defense; Multiple U.S. Players Change Clubs

All the key final moves prior to a relatively quiet transfer window shutting across Europe's top leagues.

Demarcus Robinson playing against the Los Angeles Chargers
Play
NFL Football

Report: Chiefs place Robinson, Kilgore on COVID-19 List

Neither Robinson or Kilgore tested positive for COVID-19, but were reportedly close contacts of someone who did.