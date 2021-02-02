Referees Stop Lakers vs. Hawks After LeBron Heckled by Fan

Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James didn't turn in his most impressive stat line of the season on Monday, but it wasn't exactly an uneventful night for James in Atlanta.

The Lakers star was heckled by a spectator in the fourth quarter on Monday at State Farm Arena. Referees briefly stopped the game as the two exchanged words before the spectator was ejected. The woman in question posted a series of Instagram stories postgame, saying she was kicked out for "talking s--- to LeBron James." She also accused James of cursing at her husband, who was sitting courtside.

James had just nine points through three quarters on Monday, but he had no trouble closing Los Angeles' 107-99 win after the exchange with a spectator. James scored the Lakers' final nine points, finishing the night with 21 points on 5-12 from the field.

Los Angeles advanced to 16–6 in 2020–21 after Monday's win. James entered Monday night averaging 25.2 points and 7.5 assists per game.