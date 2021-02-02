Warriors Rookie Wiseman Sprains Left Wrist vs. Pistons

The Warriors announced that rookie center James Wiseman suffered a sprained left wrist in their win against the Pistons on Saturday and will be reevaluated in 7-10 days. There is no timetable for his return.

Wiseman suffered the injury when Draymond Green threw him a lob in transition and while in the midst of coming down with the ball for the dunk, Isaiah Stewart fouled him and Wiseman landed awkwardly on his wrist.

The Warriors (11-9) will miss Wiseman and his presence down low. He is third among rookies in points per game (12.2) and leads all other first-year players in rebounds (6.1) and blocks (1.3).

Golden State's next matchup will pit them against the Celtics (10-8) on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.