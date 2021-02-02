SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The Crossover: Which Player Should Make Their All-Star Debut This Season?
The Crossover: Which Player Should Make Their All-Star Debut This Season?

Warriors Rookie James Wiseman Sprained Left Wrist vs. Pistons

Author:
Publish date:

The Warriors announced that rookie center James Wiseman suffered a sprained left wrist in their win against the Pistons on Saturday and will be reevaluated in 7-10 days. There is no timetable for his return. 

Wiseman suffered the injury when Draymond Green threw him a lob in transition and while in the midst of coming down with the ball for the dunk, Isaiah Stewart fouled him and Wiseman landed awkwardly on his wrist. 

The Warriors (11-9) will miss Wiseman and his presence down low. He is third among rookies in points per game (12.2) and leads all other first-year players in rebounds (6.1) and blocks (1.3). 

Golden State's next matchup will pit them against the Celtics (10-8) on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.

YOU MAY LIKE

James Wiseman after injuring his left wrist
Play
NBA

Warriors Rookie Wiseman Sprains Left Wrist vs. Pistons

Warriors rookie center James Wiseman suffered a sprained left wrist in Saturday's win over the Pistons and will be reevaluated in 7-10 days.

Carlton Davis, Matt Campbell and Aaron Rodgers
Play
NFL

MAQB: Super Bowl X-Factors on Both Defenses

Everyone loves to talk about Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, but two keys to the game could be on the other side of the ball.

Kabak-Liverpool-Transfer
Play
Soccer

Deadline Day: Liverpool Reinforces Defense; Multiple U.S. Players Change Clubs

All the key final moves prior to a relatively quiet transfer window shutting across Europe's top leagues.

Demarcus Robinson playing against the Los Angeles Chargers
Play
NFL Football

Report: Chiefs place Robinson, Kilgore on COVID-19 List

Neither Robinson or Kilgore tested positive for COVID-19, but were reportedly close contacts of someone who did.

Magic forward Aaron Gordon exited Orlando's loss to the Raptors on Sunday after injuring his left ankle in the third quarter
NBA

Report: Aaron Gordon Out 4-6 Weeks With Ankle Sprain

Gordon injured his left ankle in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Magic.

USATSI_15491201
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Monday, February 1st

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Monday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

Chipper Jones waving to fans
Play
MLB

Chipper Jones Joins Atlanta Braves as Part-Time Hitting Consultant

Jones played his entire 19-year career with the Braves

Three footballs on a field
Play
College Football

Most NCAA Concussions Come From Practice a New Study Found

The study found that 72% of concussions and 67% of head impacts occurred during practices