SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Where Would You Rank Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, and Stephen Curry on List of Best Guards Under 6'4?
Where Would You Rank Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, and Stephen Curry on List of Best Guards Under 6'4?

Report: Three-Point Contest and Skills Challenge Will Be in Pregame of All-Star Game

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The NBA will hold both the three-point contest and the skills challenge during the pregame of the March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Per Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the dunk contest will be held during halftime of the game. 

The 2021 All-Star Game, which was slated to be held in Indianapolis, was initially canceled due to COVID-19. It will now be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta and aid local Historically Black Colleges and Universities in addition to COVID-19 relief.  

Those vaccinated for COVID-19 at the All-Star Game will not be required to undergo daily PCR testing following the date of the team's last game before All-Star Weekend until the day that individual reports back to their team, according to The Athletic.

The competitors for all three competitions as well as the All-Star Game have yet to be announced. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson looks on from the sideline during a game
NFL

Ex-Chargers, Bucs WR Vincent Jackson Found Dead at 38

Jackson was found dead in a Tampa-area hotel Monday morning.

NBA All-Star Game court prior to the event in Chicago
Play
NBA

Report: NBA All-Star Competitions to Be Held in One Day

The three-point shootout and skills challenge will be held during the All-Star Game pregame.

LeBron James holds a football while wearing a Dallas Cowboys hat
Play
NBA

LeBron Almost Tried Out for Cowboys and Seahawks in 2011

James contemplated a possible career change during the NBA lockout in 2011.

Lakers star Anthony Davis attempts a shot
Play
NBA

Report: AD Out at Least Two Weeks With Calf Strain

The Lakers expect to be "conservative" regarding Davis's return to the floor, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

UCF coach Gus Malzahn
College Football

Gus Malzahn and UCF Could Be an Ideal Match

If the former Auburn coach succeeds big in Orlando, the Tigers (and Tennessee) will be sure to notice.

Masai Ujiri accepting his 2019 championship ring
Play
NBA

Ujiri Says Fight For Equality 'Isn't A Legal One'

Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland and Ujiri both dropped lawsuits against each other on Wednesday

Bobby Lashley poses with the United States championship
Play
Wrestling

At 44, Bobby Lashley Still Eyes Elusive WWE Championship

A world title match at “WrestleMania” against Drew McIntyre would be the perfect capper to Bobby Lashley’s career year.

Blake Griffin
Play
NBA

Report: Blake Griffin to Sit as Pistons Weigh Future Options

The Pistons are pursuing trade scenarios involving Griffin and talks on a contract buyout could also come into play.