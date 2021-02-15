Report: NBA All-Star Competitions to Be Held in One Day

Report: Three-Point Contest and Skills Challenge Will Be in Pregame of All-Star Game

The NBA will hold both the three-point contest and the skills challenge during the pregame of the March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Per Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the dunk contest will be held during halftime of the game.

The 2021 All-Star Game, which was slated to be held in Indianapolis, was initially canceled due to COVID-19. It will now be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta and aid local Historically Black Colleges and Universities in addition to COVID-19 relief.

Those vaccinated for COVID-19 at the All-Star Game will not be required to undergo daily PCR testing following the date of the team's last game before All-Star Weekend until the day that individual reports back to their team, according to The Athletic.

The competitors for all three competitions as well as the All-Star Game have yet to be announced.