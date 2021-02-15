NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Won't Play as Cavs Eye Trade

NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Won't Play as Cavaliers Attempt to Trade Him
Two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond could be on the move before the NBA's March 25 trade deadline.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers are no longer planning to play Drummond while they attempt to trade him. Jarrett Allen is transitioning to become the franchise's long-term starting center.
General manager Koby Altman reportedly discussed the decision to sit Drummond with him and his agent Jeff Schwartz.
"Cleveland is starting to gauge the trade market, but there are no serious ongoing discussions with any team," ESPN reports.
Drummond, 27, didn't play in Sunday's loss to the Clippers, and he arrived at the arena wearing a sweatshirt that said "farewell" on the front.
The center has a $28.7 million expiring contract, which could make it difficult for the Cavaliers to find a trade partner. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the Nets and Mavericks would be interested in acquiring Drummond via a buyout, but Cleveland prefers to avoid that.
In 25 games this season, Drummond has averaged 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
Check out the latest news and rumors around the NBA:
- Blake Griffin and the Pistons have agreed he will sit out of the lineup until the team and his representatives decide on his playing future. The Pistons will continue to pursue trade scenarios involving Griffin and talks on a contract buyout could eventually happen. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Tuesday's game between the Pistons and Spurs has been postponed due to a positive test within the Spurs. (NBA announcement)
- The Magic intend to sign point guard Chasson Randle to a two-way contract. To clear a spot for Randle, the Magic would have to waive one of their current two-way players, most likely Frank Mason. (Josh Robbins and Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- The Bulls are among the teams interested in Lonzo Ball, who will enter restricted free agency in the offseason. The two sides have not engaged in talks so far. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- Damian Lillard said he "would never" join a super team to chase a ring, adding: "I'd rather go out there and put my best foot forward and lose before I do that, because I know I can win if I do that." (Million $ Worth of Game interview)
- Rival teams are continuing to monitor the growth of young Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- Lakers big man Anthony Davis re-aggravated tendinosis in his right Achilles and will undergo an MRI on Monday. Davis missed the second half of Sunday's game against the Nuggets after colliding with Nikola Jokic in the second quarter. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss at least the next two games (Feb. 15 vs. the Kings and Feb. 17 vs. the Suns) due to a left hamstring strain. He is eligible to play again on Feb. 18 when Brooklyn faces the Lakers. (Team announcement)