NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Won't Play as Cavs Eye Trade

NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Won't Play as Cavaliers Attempt to Trade Him

Two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond could be on the move before the NBA's March 25 trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers are no longer planning to play Drummond while they attempt to trade him. Jarrett Allen is transitioning to become the franchise's long-term starting center.

General manager Koby Altman reportedly discussed the decision to sit Drummond with him and his agent Jeff Schwartz.

"Cleveland is starting to gauge the trade market, but there are no serious ongoing discussions with any team," ESPN reports.

Drummond, 27, didn't play in Sunday's loss to the Clippers, and he arrived at the arena wearing a sweatshirt that said "farewell" on the front.

The center has a $28.7 million expiring contract, which could make it difficult for the Cavaliers to find a trade partner. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the Nets and Mavericks would be interested in acquiring Drummond via a buyout, but Cleveland prefers to avoid that.

In 25 games this season, Drummond has averaged 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

