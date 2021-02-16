Report: Nets Sign Andre Roberson to Non-Guaranteed Deal

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Nets have signed forward Andre Roberson to a non-guaranteed contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Brooklyn waived center Norvel Pelle in a corresponding move.

Roberson, 29, spent his first six NBA seasons with the Thunder. He played in just seven games in 2019–20, returning to the floor in the NBA bubble after a two-year absence from the league. Roberson ruptured his patellar tendon in his left knee in January 2018. Setbacks during recovery cost him the entire 2018–19 season.

Monday's signing will reunite Roberson with Kevin Durant. The duo played three seasons together in Oklahoma City from 2013 to '16 and reached the playoffs in all three years. Durant left the Thunder in July 2016 to sign with the Warriors before winning Finals MVP twice.

Roberson is averaging 4.6 points per game in his career. He was an All-Defense selection in 2016–17.