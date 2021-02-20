Embiid Scores Career-High 50 Points in Win Over Bulls

SI.com
The Crossover: Can Andre Drummond Contribute to a Contending Team?
The Crossover: Can Andre Drummond Contribute to a Contending Team?

Joel Embiid made franchise history on Friday while shooting a career-high 50 points, becoming the first Sixers player with a 50-point game since Allen Iverson in 2005. 

According to Elias Sports, Embiid also joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only Sixers to tally 50 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a single game. He's also the first NBA player to do so since Chris Webber in 2001, per Sportradar, and Embiid did it while recovering from back soreness that sidelined him on Monday.

The 26-year-old, who is the second NBA player to score 50-points on Friday, is a strong MVP contender. This week marked Embiid's fourth straight selection as an All-Star starter, representing the Eastern Conference. Through 23 games, he's averaging 29 points per game and 10.8 total rebounds per game. 

Embiid is the first Sixers player to make it four times in a row since Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, who went seven-straight times. While he is thrilled about the opportunity, he remains unsure about playing, like many other players. 

"We'll see—we got a long season," Embiid said. "I missed a couple of games through that tightness from the fall against the Lakers. So, we'll see how I feel. If it's an issue or I'm not one-hundred percent [I might not play]. I'm focused on winning a championship and getting to the playoffs healthy. That's my main focus."

