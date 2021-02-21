SI.com
NBA
The Crossover: What's Behind Boston's Struggles?

Report: Marcus Smart Likely Out Through All-Star Break With Calf Strain

Celtics guard Marcus Smart will likely be out of the lineup until after the All-Star break, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Smart suffered a left calf strain in Boston's loss to the Lakers on Jan. 30. He is now unlikely to return until the second half of the season begins on March 11, per Wojnarowski.

The seven-year veteran participated in on-court activities on Sunday before the Celtics faced the Pelicans in New Orleans. Boston has struggled since Smart's exit, losing six of 11 games while sporting the NBA's No. 18 net rating. Brad Stevens's squad enters Sunday No. 4 in the Eastern Conference at 15–14.

Smart is averaging a career-high 13.1 points and 6.1 assists per game in 2020–21. He is a two-time All-Defense selection.

