Wade Talks Golfing With Tiger Day Before Accident

Tiger Woods is More Than Golf
Tiger Woods is More Than Golf

Dwyane Wade Talks 'Great Day' Golfing With Tiger Woods on Monday Before Car Accident

On Tuesday night, three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade voiced his support for 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods following Woods's single-vehicle accident, as the two spent Monday on the golf course together.

Wade, appearing on TNT's Inside the NBA, posted videos and photos of them together on Instagram on Tuesday morning prior to learning of the crash. Woods suffered "significant orthopedic injuries," which were treated with emergency surgery, per Dr. Anish Mahajan, the Chief Medical Officer and Interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

According to a statement released late Tuesday night, Woods was "awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room." 

"It was a great day, and I woke up today so proud to be able to post that moment for the world to be able to get a little snippet of our moment together. And I took a nap, and I woke up to the news," Wade said on TNT. 

According to Golf Digest, Woods was in California for a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV after serving as a host for the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational over the weekend. On Monday, Woods was spotted alongside Wade and actor David Spade at Rolling Hills Country Club, giving the celebrities on-course lessons.

According to Golf Digest, Woods was "in good spirits on Monday," but did not arrive at the course for the second day of the shoot. According to ESPN and KTLA, Woods was on his way to shoot with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Tuesday. 

In a news conference Tuesday evening, Alex Villanueva of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said Woods first appeared to make contact with a median and then went across two southbound lanes. The car landed several hundred feet from the road, hitting a curb and trees as it rolled multiple times. Villanueva said it could take days to weeks to complete the investigation into the crash.

On TNT, Wade also spoke about Woods's impact on his life.

"I picked up the golf club, like many in the Black community, because of Tiger Woods, and I got that opportunity yesterday to get out there and he taught me a few things," he said. "My prayers go out to him, and hopefully a speedy recovery for him, and hopefully he gets a chance to get back to doing what he loves to do, and that's playing the game of golf."

