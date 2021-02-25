SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley Suspended 12 Games for Offseason Charges

Author:
Publish date:

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley will be suspended for 12 games by the NBA after pleading guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence for angrily aiming a rifle at a couple and their teenage daughter in an SUV last September.

Beasley, 24, said in a statement on Instagram that he will take time to reflect on his decisions.

"I apologize to all the great fans out there who have supported me during this difficult time and I promise I will come back very soon as a better person and player," Beasley said. 

On Feb. 9, Beasley was sentenced to 120 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse on work release or home monitoring.

The Timberwolves also released a brief statement after Beasley's suspension was announced by the NBA.

Beasley will serve the 120 days after the NBA season is over. A local judge also sentenced Beasley to three years on probation that includes no alcohol or illicit drug use and a lifetime ban on possessing firearms. 

Beasley is having a breakout year in his first season with the Timberwolves, pushing him in the conversation for the Most Improved Player of the Year award. He's averaging 20.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 40.6 percent shooting from three-point range. The Florida State product was drafted with the No. 19 pick in the 2016 draft by the Nuggets before he was traded last February and signed a four-year, $60 million deal with Minnesota during the offseason.

YOU MAY LIKE

bronny james
High School

Report: Bronny James Undergoes Knee Surgery

James, the son of Lakers forward Lebron James, suffered a torn meniscus in his knee and is expected to make a full recovery.

malik-beasley-timberwolves
NBA

Malik Beasley Suspended 12 Games for Felony Threats Charge

Beasley will serve 120 days on work release or home monitoring after the NBA season is over for his charges.

John Geddert, Jordyn Wieber's coach, gives instruction during a recent practice.
Olympics

Ex–U.S. Olympics Gymnastics Coach John Geddert Dies by Suicide

Geddert, who had ties to Larry Nassar, died by suicide hours after he was criminally charged with abusing athletes

Illinois baskeball Ayo Dosunmu Big Ten
Play
Gambling

Longshot Emerges As Target of Sharp Bettors In Wooden Award Market

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down the college basketball futures market for the Wooden Award winner

Arsenal celebrates a Europa League win over Benfica
Play
Soccer

UEL: Arsenal Rallies to Advance; Leicester, Napoli Dumped Out

A late Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal put Arsenal from the brink of elimination and into the round of 16.

exos-nfl-combine-void-bateman-chase
Play
NFL

GamePlan: EXOS Trying to Fill Void With No NFL Combine

Top prospects would normally be gathering in Indianapolis this week, but instead many are looking for other ways to show teams what they can do.

German great Franz Beckenbauer
Play
Soccer

FIFA Ends Beckenbauer Bribery Probe Due to Statute of Limitations

Franz Beckenbauer and other German officials who helped organize the 2006 World Cup had been subject to a FIFA ethics investigation opened in 2016.

Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith speaks during a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LV, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
Play
NFL

Report: NFLPA Encourages Agents to 'Collude' on Offers

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith reportedly told agents to work together on offers to ensure teams don't limit salaries in 2021.