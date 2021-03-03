Report: Rockets to Retire James Harden's Jersey

The Rockets will reportedly retire James Harden's No. 13 jersey, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

In a text message received by the Chronicle, team owner Tilman Fertitta said the Rockets will retire Harden's jersey for his eight record-breaking seasons with the team.

"James Harden will always be a Rocket," Fertitta said in the text. "Of course, we will retire his jersey. He made my first three years of owning this franchise unforgettable. The success he brought this franchise over eight years and the memories he created for our fan base/community (are) truly remarkable."

Harden, who was traded to the Nets in January, holds the franchise records for three-point field goals made (2,029), free throws made (5,554) and assists (4,796). He's second to only Hakeem Olajuwon in total points at 18,365.

Harden will be joining Calvin Murphy, Moses Malone, Rudy Tomjanovich, Clyde Drexler, Yao Ming and Olajuwon in the rafters of the Toyota Center.

An official announcement has yet to be made, but Harden and the Nets will travel to Houston and take on the Rockets on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.