Report: Rockets to Retire James Harden's Jersey

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Report: Rockets to Retire James Harden's No. 13 Jersey

Author:
Publish date:

The Rockets will reportedly retire James Harden's No. 13 jersey, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen

In a text message received by the Chronicle, team owner Tilman Fertitta said the Rockets will retire Harden's jersey for his eight record-breaking seasons with the team.

"James Harden will always be a Rocket," Fertitta said in the text. "Of course, we will retire his jersey. He made my first three years of owning this franchise unforgettable. The success he brought this franchise over eight years and the memories he created for our fan base/community (are) truly remarkable."

Harden, who was traded to the Nets in January, holds the franchise records for three-point field goals made (2,029), free throws made (5,554) and assists (4,796). He's second to only Hakeem Olajuwon in total points at 18,365.

Harden will be joining Calvin Murphy, Moses Malone, Rudy Tomjanovich, Clyde Drexler, Yao Ming and Olajuwon in the rafters of the Toyota Center. 

An official announcement has yet to be made, but Harden and the Nets will travel to Houston and take on the Rockets on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 24, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott wears a towel in memory of former Georgetown head coach John Thompson against the DePaul Blue Demons in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Play
College Basketball

Creighton's McDermott Apologizes for Offensive Language

After losing to Xavier on Feb. 27, Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott used the term 'plantation' in an offensive analogy.

Belmont basketball coach Casey Alexander
Play
College Basketball

Stakes Are High for Quality Mid-Majors Ahead of Conference Tourneys

Despite amassing 24 wins, Belmont is likely on the outside looking in for a NCAA tournament bid. Such is the burden for mid-majors to be nearly perfect.

James Harden with the Rockets
NBA

Report: Rockets to Retire James Harden's Jersey

In a text to the Houston Chronicle, team owner Tilman Fertitta said the team would retire Harden's jersey.

Cristiano Ronaldo dribbles against Spezia.
Play
Soccer

Ronaldo Scores 20 League Goals in 12 Straight Seasons

Cristiano Ronaldo continued to defy his age by scoring his 20th league goal of the season for the 12th consecutive year

Vikings coach Leslie Frazier says Kyle Rudolph will miss a month with a broken foot.
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Vikings Release Veteran TE Rudolph

Kyle Rudolph spent all 10 of his NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

J.J. Watt with the Texans.
Play
NFL

J.J. Watt Explains How He Kept His Decision a Secret

Watt enlisted some local help in order to keep his free agency decision a secret.

Pedro Gomez, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 7, 2021.
Play
MLB

Son of ESPN Reporter Pedro Gomez Speaks on Dad's Death

Rio Gomez, a minor league pitcher with the Red Sox, spoke to ESPN about his father.

Pele-Vaccine
Play
Soccer

Pelé Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

The Brazilian great received his first dose and urges all to wear masks and practice social distancing.