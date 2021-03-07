SI.com
Adam Silver Optimistic About Normalcy for Next Season

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday in a virtual press conference ahead of the 2021 All-Star Game that he expects a stronger sense of normalcy next season. 

"But the plan remains to try to resume our season as close to so-called normal as possible next year," Silver said. "It was one of the reasons why, in setting the schedule this year, we decided to stop in mid-July. We both wanted to allow those players who wanted to participate in the Olympics to do so, but in addition we realized if we were going to get back on cycle, and the players were going to get the appropriate downtime before the season began, we didn’t want to go deep into the summer or fall, as we did last season."

This year's postseason is scheduled to be begin on May 22 and end July 22 at the latest, just prior to the beginning of the Olympics.

It is also possible, Silver said Saturday, that the league conducts Summer League this year, but the NBA commissioner said "we don’t have concrete plans yet" for the event. 

"I think everything is on the table now," Silver said referring to the possibility of Summer League, mini camps and other offseason opportunities. 

Among other topics discussed, Silver said that the league will not require anyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but he believes "most players" will ultimately choose to do so. 

He also made note that despite Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving advocating to change the NBA logo to Kobe Bryant, "there are no ongoing discussions right now at the league office about changing the logo."

