Anfernee Simons Tops Obi Toppin to Win NBA Dunk Contest

In an abridged version of the NBA's annual dunk contest with a three-person field, Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons topped Knicks forward Obi Toppin in the final to take home the 2021 crown.

Dunkers were allotted two dunks in the first round, with each getting scored on a 50-point scale. Simons and Toppin advanced, while Pacers guard Cassius Stanley was eliminated. Stanley's between-the-legs dunk was the first of the night and received a 44 from the judges.

Toppin got creative with a between-the-legs dribble to a reverse dunk on his first attempt, while Simons paid homage to Tracy McGrady by donning T-Mac's jersey and pulling off a dunk McGrady had in the 2000 dunk contest.

In his second dunk, Simons used a pop-a-shot hoop stuck to the back board to situate the ball 12 feet off the ground. His final dunk also showed off his elite vertical leap, as he nearly kissed the rim to seal the victory.

Simons is the first Trail Blazer ever to win the dunk contest. In his third NBA season, the former first-round pick is averaging 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting a career-best 41.1% on 3-point attempts.