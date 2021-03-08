SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Damian Lillard And Paul George Settle Dispute After 2019 'Bad Shot' Comments

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Damian Lillard and Paul George have buried the hatchet after George acknowledged Lillard's shooting capabilities and walked back on comments he made after a 2019 postseason game. Lillard said the two shook hands and have no ill will towards each other.

"As a man, I don't hold on to issues that tightly when it's not that deep," Lillard said in a Tweet. "Life is short."

In 2019, Lillard eliminated the Thunder while defended by George when he hit a buzzer-beating 37-foot shot in Game 5. After the game, George faced criticism when he said it was a "bad shot." 

The two All-Stars were teammates for Team LeBron during Sunday's All-Star Game and George acknowledged Lillard's ridiculous range after the 170–150 win. 

"Well I guess I was criticized for the right reason for calling Dame's shot in the playoffs a bad shot," George said. "I mean, I see this guy's range is crazy." 

George added that Lillard's half-court heaves are a "great shot." Lillard had 32 points in the win and was 8-for-16 from deep. 

George finished the game with 17 points and hit five three-pointers of his own. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Dak Prescott runs from a Rams defender during a game
NFL

Report: Cowboys Sign Dak Prescott to $160 Million Deal

Prescott has tallied 106 touchdown passes in five seasons with the Cowboys, posting a 42–27 record as a starter.

Damian Lillard and Paul George square off
NBA

George Says Lillard's Deep Threes Are a 'Great Shot'

Lillard said he and George have shaken hands and put the past behind them after Sunday's All-Star Game

49ers OT Trent Williams, Broncos LB Von Miller and Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin
Play
NFL

MAQB: Waiting on Salary Cap as Franchise Tag Deadline Arrives

Only one player has been tagged, as we wait for the NFL's 2021 salary cap. Plus, what does the future hold for Trent Williams and Von Miller?

Inter-Milan-Skirniar-Atalanta
Play
Soccer

Inter Milan Goes Six Points Clear Atop Serie A

Inter shut out Atalanta to widen the gap with AC Milan and Juventus.

Greg McDermott on the sidelines for Creighton.
Play
College Basketball

Greg McDermott Reinstated Following 'Plantation' Remarks

McDermott will return to all team activities, including the Big East Tournament that starts this week.

Houston's Quentin Grimes, Iona coach Rick Pitino and Baylor's Adam Flagler
Play
College Basketball

Forde Minutes: Conference Tourney Breakdowns, Picks

Previewing 17 league tournaments this week, plus a look at the weekend's bubble carnage.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) gets passes the ball before getting sacked during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field.
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Russell Wilson's Seahawks Drama, the (No) Combine Week and the Mailbag

Tensions high in Seattle, Watt joins Arizona and Breer takes your questions.

Chelsea's Kai Havertz and Thomas Tuchel
Play
Soccer

Chelsea Runs Unbeaten Streak to 11 Under Tuchel

Chelsea continues to succeed under Thomas Tuchel, strengthening its hold on fourth place in the Premier League.