George Says Lillard's Deep Threes Are a 'Great Shot'

Damian Lillard and Paul George have buried the hatchet after George acknowledged Lillard's shooting capabilities and walked back on comments he made after a 2019 postseason game. Lillard said the two shook hands and have no ill will towards each other.

"As a man, I don't hold on to issues that tightly when it's not that deep," Lillard said in a Tweet. "Life is short."

In 2019, Lillard eliminated the Thunder while defended by George when he hit a buzzer-beating 37-foot shot in Game 5. After the game, George faced criticism when he said it was a "bad shot."

The two All-Stars were teammates for Team LeBron during Sunday's All-Star Game and George acknowledged Lillard's ridiculous range after the 170–150 win.

"Well I guess I was criticized for the right reason for calling Dame's shot in the playoffs a bad shot," George said. "I mean, I see this guy's range is crazy."

George added that Lillard's half-court heaves are a "great shot." Lillard had 32 points in the win and was 8-for-16 from deep.

George finished the game with 17 points and hit five three-pointers of his own.