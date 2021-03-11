Report: NBA Approves Changes to Two-Way Player Contracts

SI.com
NBA
Report: NBA Approves Changes in Flexibility of Two-Way Contracts

The NBA board of governors approved changes to two-way contracts on Thursday to allow players the opportunity to be added onto postseason rosters, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. 

Two-way players who exceed 50 active games will now have their compensation increased to the league minimum salary based on years of service, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic

The league's approval comes after discussing proposals with teams and the National Basketball Players Association on the changes that needed to be made.

At the beginning of the 2020-21 season, the NBPA was against increasing two-way games limit past 50 games because it did not want the league to use them as substitutes for signing players to fill roster spots and to give players currently on two-way contracts leverage to attempt to get converted to standard NBA contracts themselves. 

The changes are important for teams with two-way players on their rosters, which include the Warriors, Raptors and Wizards. Before the approval, teams would have to open a roster spot and convert players to standard NBA contracts for them to be eligible to play in the postseason.

With the change, teams across the league will have more flexibility going into the March 25 trade deadline.

