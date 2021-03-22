Report: LeBron Expected to Miss Several Weeks With Injury

Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least several weeks due to the high right ankle sprain he suffered this weekend, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

James suffered the injury early in the second quarter of Saturday's loss to the Hawks. The team announced following the game that he had a high ankle sprain and would be out indefinitely.

James received X-rays on the ankle after the game, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, which came back negative.

On Saturday. James took to Twitter to express his frustration at not being able to play and pledged to be back on the court soon.

James, 36, is among the league's MVP candidates by averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists. Prior to suffering the high ankle sprain, he had missed just one game this season.

On Sunday night, the Lakers fell 111-94 to the Suns, dropping to 28-15 on the season. James, alongside forward Anthony Davis, were both on the bench for the defeat.

"In my career, I've seen people getting hurt and don't come on the road trip; and for him, being the best —one of the best who ever played this game — that you see him on the bench being there even if he's hurt, means a lot to me and all the other [players on this team] too," Lakers guard Dennis Schroder said.

Despite the loss, the Lakers are currently No. 3 in the West, one game up on the Clippers.