NBA Rumors: Aaron Gordon Has Asked Magic for a Trade

Magic forward Aaron Gordon, through his representative, asked team president Jeff Weltman for a trade in February, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Jared Weiss.

Nevertheless, Gordon has remained with the franchise and leading up to this Thursday's trade deadline, he appears to be one of the highest-profile players who could be moved. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Rockets and Magic have engaged in talks on a Gordon deal to Houston for two first-round draft picks. The Timberwolves, Nuggets and Trail Blazers also remain interested in Gordon, according to Charania.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Rockets and Magic have had serious conversations about Gordon but no deal is imminent. Lowe also reported the Wolves had talked about adding Gordon and also appear willing to trade some deeper rotation guys for future picks. Portland's interest, per ESPN, is also uncertain due to limited draft assets to trade.

Gordon has played three games during the second half of the season, following after sustaining a severe ankle sprain in February. Gordon, 25, is averaging 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season and shooting a career-best 40.2% from three.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix has also reported the team Evan Fournier available, as well as All-Star center Nikola Vucevic.

