NBA Rumors: Aaron Gordon Has Asked Magic for a Trade

NBA Rumors: Aaron Gordon Asked Magic for a Trade in February
Magic forward Aaron Gordon, through his representative, asked team president Jeff Weltman for a trade in February, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Jared Weiss.
Nevertheless, Gordon has remained with the franchise and leading up to this Thursday's trade deadline, he appears to be one of the highest-profile players who could be moved. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Rockets and Magic have engaged in talks on a Gordon deal to Houston for two first-round draft picks. The Timberwolves, Nuggets and Trail Blazers also remain interested in Gordon, according to Charania.
According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Rockets and Magic have had serious conversations about Gordon but no deal is imminent. Lowe also reported the Wolves had talked about adding Gordon and also appear willing to trade some deeper rotation guys for future picks. Portland's interest, per ESPN, is also uncertain due to limited draft assets to trade.
Gordon has played three games during the second half of the season, following after sustaining a severe ankle sprain in February. Gordon, 25, is averaging 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season and shooting a career-best 40.2% from three.
Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix has also reported the team Evan Fournier available, as well as All-Star center Nikola Vucevic.
Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA:
- The Warriors are listening to potential offers for forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)
- The Kings are open to listening to trade offers on every player on their roster except for De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, but it appears as if it will take a lot to pry away forward Harrison Barnes and center Richaun Holmes. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)
- The Heat have kept tabs on Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, though, it's unclear how attractive an offer from the team might be. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)
- The Celtics appear to have increased the pressure to add another high-impact player ahead of the trade deadline. (Sam Amick & Jared Weiss, The Athletic)
- The Warriors have shown an interest in acquiring Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- The Hawks have expressed interest in Marcus Smart and Lonzo Ball. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- Several teams remain engaged in talks regarding Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, including the Pistons, Heat and Raptors. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- The Hornets have called the Lakers about the possibility of trading big Montrezl Harrell and the Lakers appear willing to entertain offers. (Jake Fischer, Bleacher Report)
- The Mavericks, Timberwolves, Hawks and Celtics are among the teams linked to deals involving Raptors forward Norman Powell. (Jake Fischer, Bleacher Report)