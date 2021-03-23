Draymond Green, Tony Allen Trade Twitter Jabs

Draymond Green Says He's the Best NBA Defender to Ever Play, Tony Allen Responds

Warriors forward Draymond Green has never been shy expressing how he feels about his defensive prowess. And on Tuesday he made a bold claim that didn't sit well with another all-time great defensive player.

While on the "Dubs Talk" podcast, Green declared that he was not only the best defender in the NBA but the best to ever play.

"I think I'm the best defender to ever play in the NBA," Green said on Tuesday. "I stand by that I put myself up against anyone."

Green won Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 when he lead the league in steals and has five All-Defensive Team selections under his belt.

But lockdown guard Tony Allen didn't care for the statement.

"Who stamped you? Who you clamp?" Allen asked on Twitter.

Green didn't hesitate with a response.

"I was waiting on you to stamp me big homie, but your stamp book started running low in 2015 when we used you against your team on the way to my first championship," Green said in a Tweet.

Green is likely alluding to the 2015 Western Conference semifinals where the Warriors eliminated the Grizzlies in six games and would dare Allen to shoot because of his inconsistent jumper. The Warriors would go on to defeat the Cavaliers that year to win Green's first of three NBA championships.

Allen, 39, has six All-Defensive Team selections throughout his 14-year career. He won a championship with the Celtics in 2008 and was last signed to the Bulls in 2018 but was waived before ever playing a game with the team.

Allen was one of the best defenders of his generation and was even recognized by Kobe Bryant as the best defender he ever faced.

After the two exchanged jabs, Green responded to a Tweet putting to bed any notion that he and Allen are feuding.

"Ain't no beef, we talking about basketball," he said in a Tweet. "That's where ya'll get it twisted."