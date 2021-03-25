Report: Pistons Trade Delon Wright to Kings for Joseph, Picks

On the eve of the NBA trade deadline, the Pistons and Kings appear to be getting the ball rolling early.

Detroit is reportedly sending guard Delon Wright to Sacramento in exchange for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move sends Wright, 28, to his fifth team in three seasons. The former first-round pick is putting up career highs across the board this season, averaging 10.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game on 46.5% shooting from the field. He's also making three-pointers at a 35.6% clip. This is the fourth time Wright has been traded in his six-year career, which began with the Raptors. He played in Toronto for nearly four seasons before he was sent to Memphis in February 2019 as part of the Marc Gasol trade.

Joseph, 29, is in his second year with the Kings after signing a three-year, $37 million contract as a free agent in July 2019. He's mostly come off the bench this season, averaging 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

The Kings are currently 19–25 and sit 12th in the Western Conference, three games behind the Warriors for the No. 10 seed and a spot in the play-in tournament. The Pistons are 12–31, last in the East and tied with the Rockets for the second-worst record in the NBA.

