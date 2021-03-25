SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
The Crossover Cast Makes Picks for Their Favorite Trades of the NBA Trade Deadline
The Crossover Cast Makes Picks for Their Favorite Trades of the NBA Trade Deadline

Pacers' T.J. Warren Out for Remainder of Season

Author:
Publish date:

The Pacers announced on Thursday that T.J. Warren will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. 

The 27-year-old forward underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot on Jan. 5. He initially felt soreness in his foot after the Pacers' loss to the Celtics in December. Warren had a similar procedure on his right foot in Phoenix in 2016. His right foot also hindered him in training camp due to plantar fasciitis.

The North Carolina State product averaged 15.5 points in four games this season after his bubble breakout in Orlando. During the 2019-20 campaign, Warren averaged 19.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 67 games. 

Warren is under contract with the Pacers for one more season at approximately $12.7 million.

YOU MAY LIKE

nfl logo (1)
Play
NFL

NFL Won't Require Players, Coaches to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

The league's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, said that he hopes everyone will get vaccinated even though it won't be mandated.

Dec 28, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) against Phoenix Suns forward TJ Warren (12) at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Play
NBA

Pacers' T.J. Warren Out for Remainder of Season

Pacers forward T.J. Warren underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot on Jan. 5.

Jan 26, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Juwan Gary (4) goes to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Coleman Coliseum.
Play
College Basketball

Alabama’s Juwan Gary Playing in Honor of Late Teammate

As Alabama pushes deeper into the NCAA men's tournament, Juwan Gary is playing for his late teammate, James Hampton.

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

LSU coach Will Wade
Play
College Basketball

Sources: LSU, Will Wade Investigation Active With FBI

The case dates back to the federal college hoops scandal that broke in 2017.

Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lon Kruger reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Play
College Basketball

Oklahoma Head Coach Lon Kruger is Retiring

Lon Kruger's coaching career has come to an end after spending his final decade at Oklahoma.

Sounders-Jimi-Hendrix-Kit
Soccer

Seattle Sounders Unveil Kit Honoring Jimi Hendrix

The secondary jersey is inspired by the rock legend, nodding to his love for psychedelic patterns and his song "Straight Ahead."

victor-oladipo-rockets
NBA

NBA Trade Deadline: Recapping Every Major Deal

It was an eventful day of transactions in the NBA, with the Magic keeping busy and a few big names sent to contenders.