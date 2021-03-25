Pacers' T.J. Warren Out for Remainder of Season

The Pacers announced on Thursday that T.J. Warren will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

The 27-year-old forward underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot on Jan. 5. He initially felt soreness in his foot after the Pacers' loss to the Celtics in December. Warren had a similar procedure on his right foot in Phoenix in 2016. His right foot also hindered him in training camp due to plantar fasciitis.

The North Carolina State product averaged 15.5 points in four games this season after his bubble breakout in Orlando. During the 2019-20 campaign, Warren averaged 19.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 67 games.

Warren is under contract with the Pacers for one more season at approximately $12.7 million.