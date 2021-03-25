Terrence Ross Tweeting Through Orlando's Deadline Day

SI.com
Terrence Ross Tweets Through Orlando's Busy Deadline Day

The Magic are retooling the core of their roster on trade deadline day, and Orlando forward Terrence Ross is posting through it. 

As of Thursday afternoon, the Magic have reportedly agreed to trade Evan Fournier to the Celtics, Aaron Gordon to the Nuggets and Nikola Vucevic to the Bulls. 

Ross has been online reacting to each move, providing live commentary on Twitter as he watches his teammates relocate.

Back in 2017, Ross was part of deadline day trade himself, when Orlando acquired him from Toronto. 

While we're left imaging what his deadline day was like back then, he's certainly giving fans a window into his emotions today.

