Report: LaMarcus Aldridge to Sign With Nets

The Nets will reportedly sign former Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will be a one-year veteran's minimum contract, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Aldridge's agent, Jeff Schwartz, later confirmed the deal to Wojnarowski.

Aldridge was recently bought out of his contract with the Spurs after San Antonio failed to execute a trade before Thursday's trade deadline. He appeared in 21 games with the Spurs this season (18 starts), averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds on 46.4% shooting in 25.9 minutes per game.

Aldridge is the second former All-Star big man to join Brooklyn this month after Blake Griffin signed with the team on March 8. Griffin was bought out by the Pistons after playing in just three games with Detroit this season.

Aldridge, 35, joins a front court depth chart that includes Griffin, Jeff Green, DeAndre Jordan and Nicolas Claxton. A seven-time All-Star, Aldridge and former Cavaliers center Andre Drummond were among the most sought-after bigs on the buyout market.

The Nets are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference, just 1.5 games behind the 76ers. They've played their last 19 games without Kevin Durant, who's dealing with a hamstring injury. Brooklyn has gone 15-3 during that span.