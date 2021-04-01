Report: KD Closing in on Return to Action

Nets star Kevin Durant is closing in on a return to action, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Durant hasn't played since February 13 when he suffered a hamstring strain against the Warriors.

According to The Athletic, Durant would have been available had the team been in postseason action, but that the team is instead being cautious with their superstar considering the circumstances.

Last week, head coach Steve Nash told reporters that Durant continues to make progress on his rehab, is on the court every day and "looks great."

"Kevin is doing very well," Nash said. "If this was the playoffs, there's a chance he'd be back very soon, but there's no point in taking a big risk with him when the most important thing is to get him back for the remainder of the season."

Durant is averaging 29 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the 19 games he's played with Brooklyn. He has played just seven games this season alongside Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Harden left Wednesday's game with the Rockets due to hamstring tightness. According to The Athletic, Harden is expected to be day-to-day with the injury.

The Nets (33-15) enter Thursday night's game with the Hornets with the best record in the Eastern Conference.